'A War on Opposition': Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, PTR Join Kerala's Delhi Protest

A day after a protest by members of the Karnataka government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's ministers, and people's representatives staged a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Centre's alleged discrimination against the states over the allocation of funds.

"Kerala has lost ₹1,07,513 crores in the last seven financial years. We tried everything; we sent letters to the Centre, spoke to leaders, tried to convince the PM [Narendra Modi]. But it all failed. That is why we are here today," said CM Vijayan, addressing a gathering at the 'Fight to Protect Federalism' protest on Thursday, 8 February.

Joining him in solidarity were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and lawyer Kapil Sibal, among others.