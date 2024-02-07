'Growing Injustice': Karnataka Congress Stages 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Over Funds

Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and several other Congress ministers, MLAs, and MLCs from Karnataka staged a demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, 7 February, in protest against the Centre's "economic oppression of Karnataka."

The leaders blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for Karnataka's reduced share in devolution of taxes, the delay in providing GST compensation and implementation of infrastructural projects, and the dismissal of special grants recommended by the Finance Commission, among others.

The protest called 'Chalo Delhi' "is not just a political movement but also a social movement against the deliberate and systematic attack on the identity of Kannadigas," Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told the media at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.