'Opposition Shooting Self-Goals': PM Modi Slams Opposition Stalling Parliament

In the backdrop of the Indian Hockey Team securing a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 5 August, used the historic win as a reference to slam the Opposition for the lockjam in Parliament.

"On one hand our country, our youth are accomplishing so much, scoring, winning goals. Yet there are some people who, for their political motives are intent on self-goals. They have nothing to do with what the country wants, what the country is achieving and how the country is changing," said PM Modi.

His comments on the Opposition came during interactions with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh.