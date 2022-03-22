'Only Hatred Affordable Under Modi Govt': Ruckus in LS, RS Over Fuel Price Rise
LPG prices were hiked on Tuesday by Rs 50 per cylinder.
Parliament faced disruptions and protests on Tuesday, 22 March, as opposition MPs took up the increase in prices of fuel and LPG.
Fuel prices were hiked on Tuesday by 80 paise per litre and LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder, news agency PTI reported. This marks the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.
The price of petrol in New Delhi was increased to Rs 96.21 per litre from Rs 95.41. Diesel on the other hand will cost Rs 87.47 per litre, up from Rs 86.67.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that by increasing fuel prices, the Narendra Modi-led government is making money worth Rs 10,000 crore by "plundering the poor."
He added, "Many say prices are rising due to Ukraine-Russia crisis, but as per Petroleum Ministry, we didn't buy one percent of crude oil from Russia."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added that they were proven right about their prediction that there would be an exorbitant rise in fuel prices post the Assembly elections.
He said, "Modi government is not at all reluctant to loot the poor. We'll stand against this for common people both outside and inside the Lok Sabha."
Opposition parties also staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha demanding rollback of the hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.
Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government, Kharge further said in a tweet, "Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of Rs 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'Vikas' in Petrol & Diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism & hatred. Everything else is expensive."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.