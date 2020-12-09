‘An Insult’: Oppn Leaders Meet President for Repeal of Farm Laws

Five leaders from opposition parties, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 9 December, seeking a repeal of farm laws that have led to massive protests by farmers in the last couple of days, with the epicentre being Delhi-NCR.

"We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back... The way farm Bills were passed, we feel it's an insult to farmers... That's why they are protesting in cold weather," Rahul Gandhi told the media after the meeting.

CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury said a memorandum has been handed over to the president seeking to repeal the agriculture laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill that were passed in an "anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations."