‘Well Done, Modi Ji’: Oppn on Move to Scrap, Postpone CBSE Exams

The decision to postpone the CBSE Class 12 Board exams and cancel the exams for Class 10 amid the the rapid rise in daily coronavirus cases was welcomed by Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday, 14 April.

"Well done Modi ji, listening to the sound advice from Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party will go a long way in mending our nation. It is our democratic duty to work together for the betterment of our people. It's good to see BJP finally put nation over ego," the Congress party tweeted soon after the announcement.