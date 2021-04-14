CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

This decision was announced after a meeting held by PM Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as other important officials, amid calls for cancellation of the examinations over the recent all-India surge of COVID cases.

During the meeting, the prime minister stated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also added that the Centre would ensure that their health is taken care of, while also keeping in mind that their academic interests are not harmed.