Oppose CAA All You Want, Refugees Will Get Citizenship: Amit Shah

Unfazed by the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 December, asserted the Modi government will ensure that the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Shah also challenged those, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

"Oppose as much as you want, the Modi government is firm that it will ensure these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event in New Delhi.