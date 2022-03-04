Operation Ganga: PM Modi Holds Fifth Meet To Discuss Ukraine Evacuation Progress
In the previous meeting, Modi said that India will also help evacuate people from neighbouring countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, 4 March, to discuss the evacuation of thousands of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine since Putin launched a 'military operation' against the country last week.
Senior officials including Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attended the meeting.
This is the fifth meeting that the prime minister is holding to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.
In the previous meeting, PM Modi said that India will also help people from neighbouring and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may require assistance.
PM Modi on Thursday, 3 March, participated in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting and emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the PMO.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, 3 March, stated that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Indian embassy's first advisory was released.
"A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
India has sent Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and General (Retired) VK Singh to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as 'special envoys' in order to oversee evacuation of Indians from the war-ridden nation.
