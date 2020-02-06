‘Only HC Can Transfer Elgar Parishad Case to NIA’: Defence Lawyer
A defence lawyer in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case argued on Thursday, 6 February, that only the high court can transfer the case to the special NIA court.
The agency moved the court after the Union government transferred the probe to the central agency.
The NIA lawyer on Thursday, 6 February sought transfer of case papers, seized data, court records and proceedings to the special NIA court in Mumbai.
Centre Last Month Transferred the Probe From Pune Police to the NIA
Advocate Siddharth Patil, one of the defence lawyers, argued that as per section 407 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a case can be transferred from one district to another only by the high court.
"This court does not have the power to transfer the case," he argued.
Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar said she wanted a day's time to argue on the NIA's plea.
Additional sessions judge SR Navandar then adjourned the hearing to Friday, 7 February.
The Centre last month transferred the probe from Pune Police to the NIA, a decision which the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra criticised.
Maharashtra Government Had Taken Steps to Review the Police Probe
The case is related to speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada here on 31 December 2017, and the next day's violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district.
During the probe, the police arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links.
The new government in Maharashtra had taken steps to review the police probe.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)