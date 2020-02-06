‘Only HC Can Transfer Elgar Parishad Case to NIA’: Defence Lawyer

"This court does not have the power to transfer the case," he argued.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar said she wanted a day's time to argue on the NIA's plea.

Additional sessions judge SR Navandar then adjourned the hearing to Friday, 7 February.

The Centre last month transferred the probe from Pune Police to the NIA, a decision which the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra criticised.