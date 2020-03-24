A Free Omar’s Wish: 4G Internet in J&K, Politics Only Post Corona

Following his father and the National Conference (NC) patriarch Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was released in Srinagar from over seven-month-long detention on Tuesday, 24 March, declined to speak on Kashmir’s politics and abrogation of Article 370, while maintaining that it was the time to support the government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m conscious that this time around we are fighting a big battle. It’s the fight of life and death,” Omar told the media crews waiting for him immediately after he entered his Gupkar Road residence, after being released in the presence of an executive magistrate from his detention centre of Hari Niwas Palace.