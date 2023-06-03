Odisha Train Accident: Here Are The Emergency Helpline Numbers Across Stations

At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
One emergency helpline has been started at Balasore: 06782-262286.
Meanwhile, helplines have also been started across different stations. Here are the numbers:
1) Bhadrak - 8455889900
2) Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8455889906
3) Cuttack - 8455889917
4) Bhubaneswar - 8455889922
5) Khurda Road - 6370108046
6) Brahmapur - 89173887241
7) Balugaon - 9937732169
8) Palasa - 8978881006
9) Howrah - 033-26382217
10) Kharagpur - 8972073925, 9332392339
11) Balasore - 8249591559, 7978418322
12) Shalimar - 9903370746
