Odisha Train Accident: Here Are The Emergency Helpline Numbers Across Stations

At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.

One emergency helpline has been started at Balasore: 06782-262286.

Meanwhile, helplines have also been started across different stations. Here are the numbers:

1) Bhadrak - 8455889900

2) Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8455889906

3) Cuttack - 8455889917

4) Bhubaneswar - 8455889922

5) Khurda Road - 6370108046

6) Brahmapur - 89173887241

7) Balugaon - 9937732169

8) Palasa - 8978881006

9) Howrah - 033-26382217

10) Kharagpur - 8972073925, 9332392339

11) Balasore - 8249591559, 7978418322

12) Shalimar - 9903370746