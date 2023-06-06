Odisha Train Accident: FIR Filed by Railway Police Against Unknown Persons

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in connection with the triple-train disaster in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, 2 June.
The FIR has been filed under Sections 337/338 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 153/154/175 (endangering safety) of the Railway Act.
The FIR was filed on Saturday, 3 June, a day after the accident, on the complaint of Balasore GRP station Sub-Inspector Papu Kumar Naik.
The document states that culpability of railway employees has not yet been ascertained and will be probed.
Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday, 4 June that a change in electronic interlocking may have caused the horrific train accident in Odisha.
"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.
He added that "whoever did it and how it happened will come out during the detailed investigation."
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the Odisha train accident, that killed at least 275 people and injured around 900.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)