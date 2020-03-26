Odisha to Set up Two COVID-19 Special Hospitals With 950 Beds

Even developed countries such as Italy and USA having matured healthcare systems, have found it difficult to respond to this unprecedented crisis, the official said.

The global experience shows that COVID-19 patients need to be put under observation and treated in a separate hospital instead of a general hospital in order to minimise the chance of transmission to others, he said.

The chief minister has also directed the health department to set up similar facilities for COVID-19 cases in other parts of the state.

The state government currently has provisions for suspected COVID-19 patients in all the state-run medical colleges and 30 district headquarters hospitals.

This apart, the state has also developed special quarantine facilities in above 6,000 gram panchayats across the state.