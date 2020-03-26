Odisha to Have a 1,000-Bed Hospital Exclusive to COVID-19 Patients
A tripartite agreement was signed among the Odisha government, corporates and medical colleges to set up a 1,000-bed hospital exclusively for COVID-19 treatment, in the state, on Thursday, 26 March, ANI reported.
Odisha will become the first state in the country to set up such a large scale hospital exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients. The facility is expected to be set up within a fortnight.
The Odisha government on Thursday also opened a 24x7 control room to monitor issues regarding implementation of lockdown in the state to combat spread of the pandemic, IANS reported.
The control room will function in the Home department to monitor issues with regard to implementation of lockdown, said an order. Inspector General (Operations) Amitabh Thakur will supervise functioning of the control room.
Issues pertaining to Odias elsewhere can also be raised with the control room, said the order of the Home department.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
