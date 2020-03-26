Odisha to Have a 1,000-Bed Hospital Exclusive to COVID-19 Patients

A tripartite agreement was signed among the Odisha government, corporates and medical colleges to set up a 1,000-bed hospital exclusively for COVID-19 treatment, in the state, on Thursday, 26 March, ANI reported.

Odisha will become the first state in the country to set up such a large scale hospital exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients. The facility is expected to be set up within a fortnight.

The Odisha government on Thursday also opened a 24x7 control room to monitor issues regarding implementation of lockdown in the state to combat spread of the pandemic, IANS reported.