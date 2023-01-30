ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Minister Killing: Police Seize Firearm, Mobile of Accused Policeman

The accused policeman was dismissed from service by the Jharsuguda superintendent of police.

The Odisha Police Crime Branch's investigation into the alleged killing of state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das by a policeman continues to unfold.

What's the latest? A 9mm pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, and a mobile handset belonging to the accused, Gopal Krishna Das, was seized by officials on Monday, 30 January, according to a press note.

  • The seven-member team is led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chandra Dora

  • An informant as well as eye witnesses were interrogated as part of the probe

  • An empty case and other physical evidence was retrieved by forensics experts who visited the scene of the crime at Gandhi Chowk in Odisha's Brajarajnagar district.

What next? "The firearms and ammunitions will be sent for ballistic examination and opinion," the press note said.

Meanwhile, after being taken into custody, the accused is set to appear before a court for further police remand.

  • Das was also reportedly dismissed from service on Monday by the Jharsuguda superintendent of police.

The story so far: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, 29 January.

  • He was allegedly shot at by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district

  • Das had reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital

  • Later, an enquiry was launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire

