Odisha Minister Killing: Police Seize Firearm, Mobile of Accused Policeman
The accused policeman was dismissed from service by the Jharsuguda superintendent of police.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Odisha Police Crime Branch's investigation into the alleged killing of state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das by a policeman continues to unfold.
What's the latest? A 9mm pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, and a mobile handset belonging to the accused, Gopal Krishna Das, was seized by officials on Monday, 30 January, according to a press note.
The seven-member team is led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chandra Dora
An informant as well as eye witnesses were interrogated as part of the probe
An empty case and other physical evidence was retrieved by forensics experts who visited the scene of the crime at Gandhi Chowk in Odisha's Brajarajnagar district.
What next? "The firearms and ammunitions will be sent for ballistic examination and opinion," the press note said.
Meanwhile, after being taken into custody, the accused is set to appear before a court for further police remand.
Das was also reportedly dismissed from service on Monday by the Jharsuguda superintendent of police.
The story so far: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, 29 January.
He was allegedly shot at by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district
Das had reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital
Later, an enquiry was launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: What We Know
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.