Odisha Govt Floats Global Tender to Procure COVID Vaccines 

On 9 May, Odisha had 10,031 new COVID cases, new recoveries were 8,541, and cumulative tests were logged at 1,05,66,215. There have been a total of 5,44,873 cases, 4,47,863 patients recovering. The active cases were recorded at 94,760, with 6,623 in quarantine.

The Odisha government announced a 14-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID on Sunday, 2 May. The lockdown started on 5 May and will continue till 5 am on 19 May.

The order added: “However, there shall be complete shutdown on weekends, from 6pm on Fridays till 5am on Mondays.”