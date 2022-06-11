Prophet Row: 10 FIRs Registered in Maharashtra After Protests in 117 Places
Protesters called for shutdowns of shops, put up posters, and burnt effigies of the BJP spokesperson.
Protests erupted at several places across Maharashtra on Friday, 10 June, with people demanding the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
As per Maharashtra Police, a total of 117 instances of protests were witnessed and 10 FIRs have been registered against the protesters.
The police claimed that around 7000-7500 people gathered in Solapur, 2000 in Navi Mumbai, 1500-2000 in Nandurbar, and 700-800 in Aurangabad and Parbhani.
An offence has been registered against over 100 demonstrators who staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, reported news agency PTI.
An offence has been registered under section 149 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act against the protesters, an official from Begumpura police station said.
Protesters on Friday called for shutdowns of shops and markets, put up posters, organised rallies, and burnt effigies of the BJP spokesperson.
Earlier, Nupur Sharma was suspended from the primary membership of the BJP after her remarks drew flak from over 15 countries. Sharma then furnished an unconditional apology and claimed that she is receiving death threats from people.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.