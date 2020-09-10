JEE Main 2020 Results Likely To Be Declared on Friday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Mains 2020 result on Friday, 11 September, sources told The Quint.

Along with the result, JEE Mains cut off is also likely be declared by the NTA. The examination. The JEE Mains examinations were conducted from 1 September to 6 September, across the country.

Here’s how you can check your results: