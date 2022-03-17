‘WB Was Offered Pegasus Spyware for Rs 25 Cr, I Turned It Down’: Mamata Banerjee

India was recently rated as a "partially free" country for the second consecutive year in the annual report of Freedom House, citing the Narendra Modi-led government's new social media rules, the Pegasus spyware issue, and the October 2021 violence against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri as some of the factors behind the assessment.

The Pegasus snooping revelations of July 2021 were also cited by the freedom evaluation report.

The Freedom House report noted, "A media investigation found in July that Pegasus spyware had been detected on smartphones belonging to dozens of leading opposition politicians, activists, businesspeople, and journalists."

The Pegasus panel, appointed by the Supreme Court, has submitted an interim report appraising the apex court about the progress on the probe.