COVID-19: First Indian Army Jawan Tests Positive, Say Reports

Earlier, an 18-year-old with travel history to the United Kingdom was tested positive in West Bengal, making it the state’s first case, reported ANI.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 17 March announced the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 137. The death toll from the virus also increased to three on Tuesday.
Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), earlier said that India has 72 functional labs for secondary testing of COVID-19 and about 50 labs will start testing by the end of this week.
- Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs advises Indians abroad to stay put and reduce all non-essential travel
- Travellers from EU, Turkey & UK prohibited in India from 18 March: Health Ministry
- Italy on Monday reported 349 more deaths, taking its death toll to over 2,000
- Spain registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of cases to 8,744
- The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 7,000
Total Number of Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka Climbs to 11
A 67-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 11, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said, according to ANI.
EU imposes Entry Ban for 30 Days, Says Merkel
European Union has imposed an entry ban for 30 days, AFP news agency reports, quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
First Indian Army Jawan Tests Positive for COVID-19
The first Indian Army jawan, from Ladakh Scouts, has tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported, quoting Army sources.
The jawan’s father has a travel history to Iran. He is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine. His father has also tested positive.
