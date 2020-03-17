COVID-19: First Indian Army Jawan Tests Positive, Say Reports

The first Indian Army Jawan, from Ladakh Scouts, has tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported, quoting Army sources.

Earlier, an 18-year-old with travel history to the United Kingdom was tested positive in West Bengal, making it the state’s first case, reported ANI.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, 17 March announced the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 137. The death toll from the virus also increased to three on Tuesday.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), earlier said that India has 72 functional labs for secondary testing of COVID-19 and about 50 labs will start testing by the end of this week.