COVID-19: US With Most Confirmed Cases, Global Tally Over 500,000

With 82,404 confirmed cases, US has taken over China and Italy, making it the country with the largest outbreak in the world, according to John Hopkins University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Virtual Summit held on Thursday, 26 March said at many levels globalisation has failed us, whether it is in combating terrorism or climate change, reported ANI, quoting sources.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 694, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday. 88 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, reported ANI.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she supports the 21-day lockdown, and sought measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chain.
Snapshotclose
- The first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders
- In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has ordered temporary suspension of toll fee collection across India
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ensured supplies of all essential commodities and told people “not to panic-buy”
- PM Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting 25 March at midnight for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to Address Media at 10 AM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address the media at 10:00 AM today, reports ANI.
US Now Has More Confirmed Cases Than China, Italy
The United States of America now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than Italy and China, making it the country with the largest outbreak in the world.
The total number of cases in the US reached 82,404 on Thursday evening, more than China’s 81,782 cases and Italy’s 80,589, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
US Space Force Launches First Mission Despite Coronavirus
The United States Space Force launched its first national security mission on Thursday, sending an ultra-secure military communication satellite into orbit even as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes much of the country, reported AFP.
The Lockheed Martin Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 4:18 pm (2018 GMT) aboard an Atlas V551 rocket.