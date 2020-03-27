COVID-19: US With Most Confirmed Cases, Global Tally Over 500,000

With 82,404 confirmed cases, US has taken over China and Italy, making it the country with the largest outbreak in the world, according to John Hopkins University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Virtual Summit held on Thursday, 26 March said at many levels globalisation has failed us, whether it is in combating terrorism or climate change, reported ANI, quoting sources.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 694, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday. 88 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, reported ANI.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she supports the 21-day lockdown, and sought measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chain.