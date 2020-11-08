Not Just Kamala, Biden May Also Have Ancestral Connect With India

It’s not just Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who has an Indian connect, US President-elect Joe Biden might also have an ancestral connect with India, tracing back to Chennai.

As per Tim Willasey-Wilsey, a visiting professor at the Department of War Studies, King’s College, London, during the 19th century, brothers Christopher and William Biden worked for the East India Company, and they took the arduous route between London and India. William went to command many ships before he died of a stroke at Rangoon in 1843.

William’s older brother Christopher Biden, by contrast, became a well-known figure and eventually settled down in Madras (Chennai), Wilsey wrote in an article titled ‘Biden’s ancestral Chennai connect’ in a publication of ICCR (Indian Council of Cultural Relations).