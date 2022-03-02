‘Not Bad Students’: Karnataka’s Haveri Waits for Kids to Return From Ukraine

Now, it is believed that Suman does not have the shelter of the bunker at Ukraine National Medical University, Kharkiv, where he is a final year student.

His family has lost contact with the 23-year-old since 6 pm on 2 March.

Most Kannadiga medical students who are yet to be evacuated from Ukraine hail from Haveri and its neighbouring districts, Bagalkote and Gadag. According to parents who are awaiting the return of their wards, over 100 students from these districts are currently stuck in Ukraine. Even as Naveen Shekharappa’s mortal remains are yet to reach India, parents of other students who haven’t been evacuated from Ukraine explained why their wards had opted for education in the foreign country.