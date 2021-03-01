‘Not a Part of It’: Cong Leader Veerappa Moily on G-23 Jammu Meet

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday, 1 March, distanced himself from the G-23 leaders meet that took place in Jammu, and said that it was not a meeting of dissidents. “We are all with the leadership,” he told news agency PTI.

‘G-23’ was coined when a group of bold, senior congress leaders penned a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi last year, appealing for ‘visible’ and ‘full-time’ leadership of the party.

On Saturday, several of G-23 participants had met in Jammu for ‘Shanti Sammelan’ in a bid to recognise Ghulam Nabi Azad’s retirement from the Rajya Sabha. The meeting had since been perceived as a “show of strength” of dissidents.