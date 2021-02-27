Congress Becoming Weak, Will Strengthen It: Senior Party Leaders

His remark came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'North-South' comment at a rally in Thiruvananthapuram caused a controversy earlier this week.

He further said that the other party leaders with him in Jammu had not spoken up less than him.

“In the last 5-6 years, all these friends did not speak any less than me in the Parliament over J&K, its unemployment, stripping off of statehood, finishing off industries and education or the implementation of GST,” he said, according to ANI.

Sibal also hailed Azad’s role in the party, saying that he was an experienced leader.