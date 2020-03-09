Northeast Delhi: CBSE Announces New Dates For Class 10, 12 Boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 9 March, announced schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams for the subjects which were postponed in northeast Delhi due to the recent violence.

The exams in the area for Class 12 will begin on 31 March and conclude on 14 April, while exams for Class 10 will begin on 21 March and conclude on 30 March.

Here’s a copy of the CBSE notification with the updated schedule for Class 12 Boards: