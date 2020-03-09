Northeast Delhi: CBSE Announces New Dates For Class 10, 12 Boards
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 9 March, announced schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams for the subjects which were postponed in northeast Delhi due to the recent violence.
The exams in the area for Class 12 will begin on 31 March and conclude on 14 April, while exams for Class 10 will begin on 21 March and conclude on 30 March.
Here’s a copy of the CBSE notification with the updated schedule for Class 12 Boards:
The Board had postponed Class 10 and 12 exams that were scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 February in the violence-hit northeast Delhi and parts of East Delhi, officials told PTI.
The rest of the exams were conducted as per original schedule from 2 March onwards, as the board officials opined that any further delay in conducting exams will affect the students prospects in undergraduate admissions.
The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
