Delhi Violence: At GTB Hospital, Kin of Injured Recall Mob Attack

“My younger brother, Duresh Choudhary, who is 28 years old, was going to school and he was shot at near Maujpur. He has got a bullet injury on his stomach,” said Ashwini Kumar.

Kumar added that his brother is getting proper medical treatment at the hospital and that the doctor said he is fine.

Mohammad Khalid, resident of North Gonda said that when he came out of the house, there was a huge mob pelting stones, and that is when his younger brother got shot.

“His left eye has been damaged,” he said.