Delhi Violence: At GTB Hospital, Kin of Injured Recall Mob Attack
“130 people have been injured, and nine people have died, including a head constable who died yesterday,” CMO of GTB Hospital told The Quint.
The death toll has risen to 13, reported ANI. The Quint spoke to several family members of the injured, most of whom have sustained bullet wounds.
Earlier during the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the hospital and assured the injured that he has spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure security.
‘Mob Threatened to Set Us on Fire’
“I was returning from somebody’s funeral. I had no idea something like this would happen. It was just me and my father. A mob of 50-60 Hindus, they hit me on the head with sticks, and broke my hands and legs,” said Abrar from Mustabad area.
“We took the route thinking it would be closer and safer. We didn’t anticipate such a thing would happen,” added Abrar, and that he was able to go through as a Hindu friend of his helped them out.
‘Police Didn’t Help Us’
“My younger brother, Duresh Choudhary, who is 28 years old, was going to school and he was shot at near Maujpur. He has got a bullet injury on his stomach,” said Ashwini Kumar.
Kumar added that his brother is getting proper medical treatment at the hospital and that the doctor said he is fine.
Mohammad Khalid, resident of North Gonda said that when he came out of the house, there was a huge mob pelting stones, and that is when his younger brother got shot.
“His left eye has been damaged,” he said.
As tension boiled in the national capital’s northeast area, many areas such as Chandbagh and Bhajanpura were affected by violence, with stones and missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.
Rioters damaged two fire tenders in Gokulpuri and crowds raising incendiary slogans set on fire fruit carts, rickshaws and anything that came in their way in the epicentre of the trouble Maujpur and other places, reported PTI.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
