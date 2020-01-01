Non-Subsidised LPG Price Hiked For 5th Month, Up ₹19 Per Cylinder

With effect from 1 January, the prices of non-subsidised LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) were increased by Rs 19 and Rs 19.5 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The notice has been issued by Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under the Indane brand.

The non-subsidised LPG rates were revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi as compared to Rs 695 in December. This price for Mumbai is Rs 684 and for Kolkata is Rs 747. The price is Chennai also went up from Rs 714 in December to Rs 734 in January.