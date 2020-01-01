Non-Subsidised LPG Price Hiked For 5th Month, Up ₹19 Per Cylinder
With effect from 1 January, the prices of non-subsidised LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) were increased by Rs 19 and Rs 19.5 in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The notice has been issued by Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under the Indane brand.
The non-subsidised LPG rates were revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi as compared to Rs 695 in December. This price for Mumbai is Rs 684 and for Kolkata is Rs 747. The price is Chennai also went up from Rs 714 in December to Rs 734 in January.
This is the fifth straight monthly hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG and cooking gas. It has resulted in a cumulative increase of Rs 139.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 138 per cylinder in Mumbai since September 2019.
Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a calendar year. Purchases beyond that should be made at market price.
‘BJP’s New Year Gift To Common Man,’ Says Congress
The Congress, meanwhile, slammed the Modi government over the hike price of LPG cylinders, saying it will put the common man into a deeper financial crisis.
Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in shambles. Question is when will the travesty going to end, Dev asked, asserting that the hike was "injustice towards the poor people".
"Is this a fair new year's gift to the common man, Congress thinks it is not," she said.
