Share Raw Data With Competitors, Govt to Spur Growth: Expert Panel

A government-appointed expert committee on Thursday, 23 July, said the default position under the proposed framework for governing non-personal data was that “raw data must be shared.”

Elaborating on the ‘Data Sharing’ aspect of the report, the Committee said the default position is that "even if it is a request from the competition, data needs to be shared" within the confines of a stipulated framework.

The nine-member Committee, chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has stated in its report that open access to metadata and raw data “will spur innovation and digital economy growth at an unprecedented scale in the country.”