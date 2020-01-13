Noida & Lucknow To Get a Police Commissioner: All You Need to Know

By having a central Commissioner of Police in charge of police administration, accountability is expected to increase. Vikram Singh, former DGP says that "appointment of a police commissioner leaves no space for a casual or a lackadaisical approach." He explains this by giving an example of the way the police handled the loot-and-murder case of Gaurav Chandel in Noida.

Chandel, a resident of 5th Avenue Gaur City in Noida, was returning home from work on the night of 7 January, when he went missing. Around 4 am on 8 January, he was found unconscious along a service road with his SUV, wallet, laptop and other belongings missing. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead. The Noida police has been criticised for their handling of the case, with the family alleging that they reached Bisrakh police station where they requested to put Chandel's phone on surveillance, but the police delayed it.

Analysing the case, former DGP of UP Vikram Singh says that loopholes in the system would have been plugged with the presence of a central authority like the commissioner of police, who would have ensured registering FIR on time, sending lookout notices and placing nakas (checkposts), sending out search parties etc.