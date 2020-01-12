Noida Loot-Murder Case: Priyanka Demands Justice, 4 Cops Suspended
Five days after the killing of senior healthcare executive Gaurav Chandel in Greater Noida, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, 12 January, slammed Uttar Pradesh Government over its 'lethargic' attitude and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
Priyanka Gandhi said the police are still clueless about the perpetrators of the crime.
The Congress leader in a series of tweets demanded that the family of a 39-year-old victim should be given "justice as soon as possible".
SEQUENCE OF EVENTS
Chandel, a resident of 5th Avenue Gaur City, was returning from work in Gurgaon on the night of 7 January. Around 10:30 pm, he called up his wife to inform her that he was at Parthala Chowk and would reach home in five minutes.
Around 4 am on 8 January, he was found unconscious along a service road between Parthala Chowk and Hindon Vihar while his SUV, wallet, laptop and other belongings were missing, in a suspected loot-and-murder case. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.
Later, they reached Bisrakh police station where they requested to put Chandel's phone on surveillance but the officials there kept dilly-dallying the matter, citing the case did not fall in their jurisdiction, and two crucial hours were wasted.
WHAT ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN?
SHO Manoj Pathak and three sub-inspectors Veerpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar and Maan Singh of a police station in Greater Noida have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the loot-and-murder case, officials told PTI on Saturday.
Also, a sub-inspector in charge of Cherry County police post in Greater Noida (West) has been taken off duty and sent to police lines for "unsatisfactory" work approach.
Earlier on Friday, Inspector General (Meerut Range) Alok Singh and Commissioner Anita Meshram visited Gaur City and met with Chandel's family.
"If the case falls in other police station's jurisdiction, the case can be transferred there subsequently but probe must begin without delay,” Singh was quoted as saying in a press note.
The case of Chandel's loot and death is now being probed by Phase II police station and officials are yet to make any breakthrough.
Protests have been carried out in Greater Noida (West) with several demanding 'Justice for Gaurav Chandel' over the week.
(With PTI, IANS inputs)
