‘Nobody’s Father Can Arrest Me’: Ramdev’s New Clip Draws Flak

As the tussle between Baba Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) continues over the former’s remarks on allopathic treatments and doctors, another video of the Yoga guru has surfaced on social media, in which he can be heard saying that “nobody’s father can arrest him”.

While it is not clear when and in what context he made the remarks, many took to social media to slam Ramdev over it in the backdrop of a chorus for his arrest on social media over his remarks on allopathy’s “failure” to contain COVID-19.