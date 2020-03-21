No Trains, Metro, Buses: India Gears up for Sunday’s Janata Curfew

Following Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation, in which he called for a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, 22 March, various state governments and national organisations decided to suspend or cut down their services on the day.

Other gatherings, from restaurants and liquor shops, to protest gatherings, also took calls on what they would do on Sunday. Read on to find out how India is preparing for the 'Janata Curfew.'