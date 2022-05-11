‘No Ties Left With Pak & Afghanistan’: J&K’s Invisible Pashtun Community

Settled in the tapered lanes of Gotli Bagh village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, grey-bearded Haji Mohammed Sharif, head of the Jammu & Kashmir Pashtun community, is fixing his Pathani headgear as he recalls his ancestral migration to the Valley. “Our forefathers resided in the mountains. As Kashmiri Muslims seized the plain regions, our ancestors who came from Afghanistan and the North-West Frontier (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan) established their homes in the leftover mountainous regions.”

The Union Territory’s minority Pashtun community, which migrated prior to India’s partition, has found abode in the quaint patches of the Ganderbal and Anantnag districts of Jammu & Kashmir. Even as the community’s cultural assimilation within the majority Kashmiri population can be seen in the adoption of the Pheran (a Kashmiri garment) and the acceptance of intermarriages, the Pashtun community continues to retain distinctive features native to its tradition, essentially through language, food and hospitality.