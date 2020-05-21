Taking cognizance of the massive destruction that the cyclonic storm Amphan has caused in West Bengal and Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 21 May, said that authorities are working on the ground to help, adding that, “no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.”Stating that he has been seeing visuals from West Bengal, he said, “In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy.”At least 10 people have died after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday, 20 May, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts.The cyclone also flooded the Kolkata airport, where visuals of fallen roof and damaged runaways can be seen. As per reports, over 5,000 houses have been destroyed in North 24 Parganas alone.The Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending teams to carry out early assessment of damages and submit a report, the Union Government said on Thursday.2-Month-Old Baby From Odisha Becomes 1st Victim of Cyclone Amphan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.