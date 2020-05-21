As Cyclone Amphan tore through West Bengal on Wednesday, 20 May, leaving a devastating wreck in its wake, structures at the Kolkata airport, too, sustained damages. Pictures of the city airport taken a day after being hit by the cyclone show the extent of the damage.Photos of a flooded runway, a collapsed hangar, and an airplane damaged under a collapsed roof have emerged on social media.Vlog: Surviving Cyclone Amphan on Level 41 of A Kolkata High-RiseAll operations at the airport were shut till 5 am on Thursday, 21 May. Only cargo and evacuation flights are operating for now, reported NDTV. Passenger flights were already suspended since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March.People took to social media to share videos of the condition of the airport on the morning of 21 May, after the cyclone had blown over.Cyclone Amphan LIVE Tracker: How to Track Cyclone AmphanAt least 10 people have died due to the cyclone in West Bengal and property worth thousands of crores have been damaged. The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts.Cyclone Amphan a Grim Reminder of 1999 as It Hits Bengal & Odisha We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.