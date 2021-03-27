No Possibility of Lockdown: Delhi Min Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Pointing out that hospitals in Delhi have enough beds at the moment, he said the occupancy is around 20 percent currently. “We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we shall increase the number of beds,” Jain added.

On Friday, Delhi reported 1,534 new COVID cases, taking the tally in the capital to 6,54,276. The death toll increased by nine to 10,987.

India has been witnessing a rapid rise in COVID cases over the past one month, led by the surge in Maharashtra. On Saturday, the country reported 62,258 new infections, in what was the biggest one-day rise since 16 October.