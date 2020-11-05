No Permission For BJP To Hold Vel Yatra: TN Govt Tells Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu government rejected permission for the yatra planned by the BJP. Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court that given the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in the state, it is not conducive to allow large gatherings in the state. He further stated that the court and the Union Government had placed restrictions on gathering of crowds due to the ongoing pandemic. The counsel representing BJP however argued that no specific areas were restricted and that the Centre had only advised physical distancing.

The BJP also pointed out that the state government has said cases of COVID-19 have reduced. “We are not going to stay in any place during the yatra. When the government has decided to open schools and colleges it is not right to ban the yatra,” the party argued.