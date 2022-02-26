No Penalty on People Travelling Without Mask in Private Cars in Delhi

There will no longer be a penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from 28 February.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an order on Saturday based on the decisions taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on Friday.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had questioned the government order that makes wearing masks inside cars mandatory, stating it was absurd.

The fine for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing has also been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.