No Meals on Domestic Flights of Less Than 2 Hours Amid COVID Surge

The amended provisions will come into force from 15 April.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, 12 April, banned in-flight meals on domestic flights with a duration of less than two hours, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meals services on board, where in the flight duration is two hours or more, following the guidelines... [sic]" the amended provisions said.

The provisions will come into force from 15 April.

The guidelines stipulate that airlines may serve pre-packed meals and beverages using disposable plates, tray set-up and cutlery or cleaned and disinfected rotables.

“Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service... The servicing of inflight meals to be staggered among the adjacent seats as far as possible [sic],” the provisions further said.

The decision comes as India grapples with a worrying surge in daily coronavirus infections in the second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, the country reported 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day rise ever since the pandemic began, taking the tally to 1,35,27,717. The death toll increased by 904 to 1,70,179.

