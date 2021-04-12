No Meals on Domestic Flights of Less Than 2 Hours Amid COVID Surge

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, 12 April, banned in-flight meals on domestic flights with a duration of less than two hours, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meals services on board, where in the flight duration is two hours or more, following the guidelines... [sic]" the amended provisions said.

The provisions will come into force from 15 April.

The guidelines stipulate that airlines may serve pre-packed meals and beverages using disposable plates, tray set-up and cutlery or cleaned and disinfected rotables.