India Records 1,68,912 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in a New 1-Day High
In a record high, India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. Meanwhile, the active cases stands at 12,01,009, while 1,21,56,529 people have recovered.
The Centre on Sunday said that it has prohibited the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday announced that a negative RT-PCR report will be mandatory from 16 April for those travelling from seven states.
- Amid a worrying surge, a four-day mass vaccination ‘Tika Utsav’ began on Sunday, even as several states face vaccine shortage.
- Fresh curbs have been announced in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and
- Telangana. Additionally, those not wearing face masks in public places will be fined a penalty of Rs 1,000.
CM Kejriwal to Hold Meeting Today
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting today at 12 pm.
Himachal Makes Negative Report Mandatory for Travellers From 7 States
CM Jairam Thakur on Sunday announced that a negative RT-PCR report will be mandatory from 16 April, for people travelling to Himachal Pradesh from seven states.
Central Teams Find Faults In COVID Measures Of These 3 States
Three Central teams deputed to Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh earlier this week after a review of the COVID situation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have pointed out multiple flaws in the handling of the situation by the three state governments.
Their reviews mentioned a multitude of issues, ranging from lack of optimal use of health care facilities, lack of RT-PCR testing facilities, shortage of healthcare workers and even the attacks on healthcare workers.
