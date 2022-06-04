No Intention To Fight Any Elections, Says Moose Wala's Father Balkaur Singh

Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Saturday, 4 June, clarified he would not contest any elections and asked people not to pay heed to any rumour surrounding it.

His statement came a day after Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring endorsed a suggestion of economist Sardara Singh Johl to get Balkaur elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Moosewala's parents met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chandigarh airport on Saturday.

After the meeting, Balkaur took to social media and said he gets hurt when he comes across various such talks circulating on social media.