No Funds to Go On: Bhima-Koregaon Inquiry Panel Recommends Closure

The inquiry commission set up to probe the Bhima-Koregaon violence case of 2018 reportedly wrote to the state government on Friday, 31 January that there was a “want of money even for day-to-day expenses”.

Claiming that commission officials had not been paid for months, the letter stated that circumstances indicated that the government was not serious about the panel’s work, Hindustan Times reported.

“The staff may not be able to continue due to want of salary,” read the letter, reportedly written to the secretary of the commission to the chief secretary and other senior officials. This development comes amid the recent fracas between the central government and the Maharashtra government over the probe being handed over to the NIA.