No Decision Yet on NRC: Centre Responds to Parliament Panel Report

The central government has once again reiterated that no decision has been taken to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), almost a year after it had stated the same in the Parliament.

According to a report in The Indian Express, in reply to recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee Report on Ministry of Home Affairs with regard to the issue of fears associated with National Population Register (NPR) and Census, the government has said, “All individual-level information collected in Census are confidential. In Census, only aggregated data are released at various administrative levels.”

The government further stated, “Like earlier Censuses, wide publicity measures would be taken up for creating proper awareness among public so as to conduct and complete the Census 2021 successfully. Questionnaires for Census, along with that of NPR, have been tested at pre-test conducted successfully across the country. It has been clarified at various levels in the government, time and again, that till now no decision has been taken to create National Register of Indian citizen.”