No Catering Services in Mail, Express Trains From Sunday: IRCTC

The IRCTC has ordered the closure of all onboard catering services in mail or express trains from 22 March until further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an order from the railway subsidiary on Friday, 20 March.

The Indian Railway Catering and Toursim Corporation (IRCTC) has also decided to close all food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens until further notice.

"Food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens should be closed until further advice,” stated the order.

"The static units supplying meals to prepaid trains which are in operation may continue to operate. The onboard catering services in mail express trains and TSV trains should be closed until further advice," the order added.