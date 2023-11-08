Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCW Chief Spar Over Bihar CM's Remarks on Women's Education

A public spat broke out between Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on the importance of women's education to curb the country's population.
What Kumar said: During a debate in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, 7 November, Kumar had laid importance on the importance of education among women, saying that an educated woman will be able to "restrain her husband" during sexual intercourse.
"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," Kumar said.
NCW demands apology: The NCW took to X to condemn the statement and called for an apology from the Bihar chief minister.
"Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," the women's body said.
NCW chief Sharma herself took to X and demanded accountability over Kumar's statement.
“On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behavior and call for accountability."NCW chief Rekha Sharma
Sharma also tagged women leaders of the INDIA bloc, such as Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, urging them to condemn Kumar's remarks.
Chaturvedi's rebuttal: However, Chaturvedi was quick to respond to the tweets, claiming that Sharma has failed to stand up for women's rights and maintains "selective silence" on important issues.
“My dear biased, politically motivated Madam, I do unequivocally condemn any language used for women which is derogatory-irrespective of my politics, even if it comes from an ally. I am also certain that Chief Minister will revisit his usage of words and apologise. Unfortunately as far as I recall, whenever we expected you to stand up for women, you chose selective silence and selectively action- doing a huge disservice to your chair as NCW which is supposedly non partisan."Priyanka Chaturvedi
Sharma, however, shot back, saying: "My not so Dear Priyanka ji do you remember how you showed your inability to do anything against a leader who was once upon a time in your party when I showed you all the proofs of his deeds? How unbiased you were..remember?"
In a matter of hours, Chaturvedi shot back saying that Sharma should have taken action over the issue if she had proof.
“What stopped you from taking action? In fact I had told you if you have the proof etc there’s nothing much I can do! Did I tie your hands, legs or seal your lips? You were in the position of power to do so! In fact you can still do it, but I know what’s stopping you, your love for your party and its allies. Now that you wish to make it a slugfest, happy to help take it to conclusion!” she said.
“In the interest of transparency, I urge NCW chair @sharmarekha to bring the allegation against the person in the public domain and pursue it with relevant authorities. I could not do it then, I cannot do it now since it is only her who has the evidence. Show your responsibility to the chair and do the needful rather than being a troll,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.
Meanwhile, Kumar on Wednesday, 8 November, publicly retracted his comments amid the backlash.
