Urge PM to Take Appropriate Decision: Bihar CM After Caste Census Meet

A delegation of 10 parties, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of caste-based census on Monday, 23 August.

After the meeting, CM Kumar said, "The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on (the issue of) caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on caste census... People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue", news agency ANI reported.