Urge PM to Take Appropriate Decision: Bihar CM After Caste Census Meet
A delegation of 10 parties, led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, met PM Modi on the issue of caste-based census on Monday.
A delegation of 10 parties, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of caste-based census on Monday, 23 August.
After the meeting, CM Kumar said, "The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on (the issue of) caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state Assembly on caste census... People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue", news agency ANI reported.
He further emphasised that a "caste census will help in formulating development plans effectively".
'Caste Census Will Help in Preparing Benefit Schemes for People': Tejashwi Yadav
Among those part of the delegation were RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BJP leader and state minister Janak Ram, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani.
Tejashwi Yadav, speaking after the meeting, said the delegation held the meeting for not just a caste census in Bihar, but one for the entire country.
He asserted, "If animals and trees can be counted, so can people. Caste census will be a historic pro-poor measure," news agency PTI reported.
Ahead of the meeting, Yadav had said such a census can help get data which can help in preparing relevant benefit schemes for people from different sections of the society. Meanwhile, BJP's Janak Ram was quoted as saying by ANI, "On the issue of caste-based census, whatever decision the PM takes should be acceptable to us."
Moreover, speaking on the bettering ties between RJD and JD(U), Yadav was quoted as saying, "Opposition always supported government for pro-people, pro-nation measures."
The Bihar CM had earlier said that a caste-based census "will benefit all sections of the society and facilitate more effective governance."
Kumar had also stressed that any differing stands on the issue by his party and the BJP would not affect the coalition. He had said that his party will 'keep the option open' of conducting a state-specific caste-based census.
Meanwhile, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Renu Devi, who belongs to the BJP, said that even if the central government does not accept the demand of a caste-based census the state can hold one on its own, like in Karnataka, Hindustan Times reported.
Later, on being asked if the Bihar was ready to conduct a state-specific caste-based census, Kumar told PTI on 21 August, “We shall decide when the time comes. Let us first see what transpires at the meeting with the PM."
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
