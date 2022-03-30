Union Min Nitin Gadkari Reaches Parl in Hydrogen Car Amid Soaring Fuel Prices
Gadkari's office tweeted that the government would focus on green energy under the National Hydrogen Mission.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, 30 March, arrived in Parliament in a hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) amid soaring fuel prices in the country.
The office of the union minister tweeted pictures of Gadkari arriving in the electric car on Wednesday, which were later retweeted by him.
"Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji visited Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) today. Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Shri Gadkari ji emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology," the tweet read.
The white car had a green number plate as well, which is used for electric vehicles.
In another tweet, Gadkari's office emphasised that India would soon become a green hydrogen-exporting country, adding that the government would focus on "green and clean energy" under the National Hydrogen Mission.
Gadkari has been an advocate of renewable and clean energy, and has on several occasions spoken about its desirability as a replacement for fuel.
On 16 March, the union minister had launched the first hydrogen-powered car in the country, called Toyota Mirai.
"This is a first of its kind project in India which aims to create a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by creating awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology," Gadkari had tweeted after the car launch.
He also said that such initiatives were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India "energy self-reliant" by 2047.
Fuel Prices Continue to Soar
Meanwhile, fuel prices saw another hike on Wednesday as the prices of petrol and diesel were both raised by 80 paise a litre. This is the eighth hike in fuel prices since 22 March.
In New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 101.01 per litre and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre were Rs 115.88 and Rs 100.10, up by 84 paise and 85 paise, respectively.
The Congress had announced on 26 March that it would launch a three-phase nationwide protest under the banner of Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan against rising fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the surge was due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it had caused in the global supply chain.
