Nirbhaya: Tihar Asks Hangman to Report 3 Days Ahead of Execution

The Tihar Jail authorities said on Sunday, 15 March, that they had asked the hangman to report three days ahead of the scheduled hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts this week.

The four convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) – are to be hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday, according to an order by a Delhi court earlier this month.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays by them in exhausting legal remedies.